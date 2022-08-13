IndiaFest
Experience India in one day
to
State Capitol 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55155
This year, IndiaFest is celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of India's Independence (that's 75 years!)
The Indian Association of Minnesota's (IAM) annual festival is a celebration of the heritage, traditions, diversity, and culture of India. In their biggest festival yet, the IAM will fill the State Capitol lawn with delicious food, dancers, live Bollywood music and cultural exhibits and displays.