The Mia is releasing their new free exhibition, In the Presence of Our Ancestors: Southern Perspectives in African American Art, this December. Inspired by sculptor Joe Minter, it will explore the works of southern Black artists and how they have honored their collective histories, experiences, and spiritual communities. The exhibition will be free and hosted within the Cargill Gallery.

