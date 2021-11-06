Ikechukwu Ufomadu at Bryant Lake Bowl

Ikechukwu Ufomadu is a performer, comedian, actor, and personality with an extensive resume of talent, from playing a role in Judas and the Black Messiah, to writing and performing on Stephen Colbert's Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News. Bryant Lake Bowl has the pleasure to welcome the artist on its stage to be a part of Spit Take Comedy Series, a performing arts series that ushers in talent from across the country into the Twin Cities.