Reverse Beer Dabbler
Keg and Case Market 928 7th St W, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
Enjoy unlimited samples of over 70 craft beers and ciders from 16 breweries and cideries and pair them with a hearty meal from Hope Breakfast Bar during our morning Brunch Session or a flavorful meal from Woodfired Cantina during our evening Dinner Session.
Tickets are sold by the table and there are tables for 2, 4, and 6 guests. Sessions are limited to 260 people.