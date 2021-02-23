How Black Women Won the Vote with Martha Jones

Presented by the Minnesota Historical Society, historian Dr. Martha Jones is examining the lives and missions of Black women in their fight for voting and other civil rights. Dr. Jones will explore the lives and work of Maria Stewart, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Fannie Lou Hamer, and others, including how they defied racism and sexism in their fight for the right to vote. The program will be live via Zoom, recordings will also be added to Facebook and YouTube.