Houseplant Popup & Swap
A springtime houseplant extravaganza!
to
Wagners Garden Center 6024 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
The Minneapolis Craft Market is back with a houseplant-centered market.
Wagners greenhouse will be packed with their new houseplants and tropicals. The market will be selling all things plant themed from pots, plant stands and garden decor to plant illustrations and prints.
There will also be plant cutting swaps, workshops and demos by Wagners and MCM makers and a food truck!
Reserve a free ticket at the link.