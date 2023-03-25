Hop Into Spring
Como Park Zoo & Conservatory 1225 Estabrook Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55103
In honor of their spring flower show opening, St. Paul's Como Zoo and Conservatory is hosting Hop Into Spring, a weekend full of family-friendly games, crafts, activities, special animal events and demonstrations, and Spire Sparky Shows. All events and activities are free, and be sure to take a peek at all of the new blooms in the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory’s Sunken Garden.
Photo by Emily Steffen