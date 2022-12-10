Holiday Maker's Market at Forgotten Star

Whether you're finishing up the last of your holiday shopping spree or you're taking a day off of gift finding for some self-love retail therapy, the makers mart at Forgotten Star Brewing will have a little something for everyone. With over 20 local vendors selling jewelry, vintage homewares, records, candles, vintage clothing, pet accessories, and paintings, there's plenty of holiday buying cheer to go around. (Plus beer! Don't forget about the beer!)