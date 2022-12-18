Holiday Alpaca Open House
What better way is there to celebrate the holiday season than with shopping, baked goodies, and alpacas?
Whispering Oaks Alpacas 21851 Calmor Ave., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
Rudolph may have been a reindeer, but alpacas wearing a Santa hat seem just as holiday-centric to me. Head over to Whispering Oaks Alpacas in Prior Lake to shop for gifts, eat a few baked goodies, and take a walk with an Alpaca in the winter snow.