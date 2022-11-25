Holidate
In the mood for a little holiday cheer? Holidate, the Minneapolis-based musical about gifts, love, and winter-time wonder is just the thing to have you in the mood to deck the halls and steal a smooch under some mistletoe.
Yellow Tree Theatre 320 5th Ave. SE, Osseo, Minnesota 55369
The Yellow Tree Theater has just the show to get you and the family in the holiday spirit. Holidate, the theater's 2022-2023 season holiday musical, won't take you too far from home (it's set on Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, after all) but it will bring an all-new holiday classic to a day of musical theater fun for the whole family to enjoy.