Galleria and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine kick off the season in style with a two-weekend event featuring Mpls.St.Paul Magazine editors and local experts showcasing the trends for all things holiday, including home decor, gift ideas, style trends, cocktail tastings and more. Tickets are $10! Nov. 12-13, 19-20, Galleria, 3510 Galleria Edina, MN 55435