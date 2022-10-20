Put your witch knowledge to the test at Flip Phone's Hocus Pocus trivia. Sure, this event will test your knowledge of the classic, 1990s Halloween classic. But don't be dismayed -- there will be lots of questions on the spooky, spell-casting, Brothers Grimm character types, as well. Placed in teams as soon as you arrive to the AC Hotel in downtown Minneapolis's main lobby, this spooky-season brainteaser is the perfect pregame to the night of all-things ghoul and goblin just 11 days later. This is an all ages event.