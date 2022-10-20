Hocus Pocus Trivia
Bring all of your broom stick, boiling cauldron, warty-nose facts to Flip Phone's Hocus Pocus (and all things witch-y) trivia!
AC Hotel by Marriott 401 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Put your witch knowledge to the test at Flip Phone's Hocus Pocus trivia. Sure, this event will test your knowledge of the classic, 1990s Halloween classic. But don't be dismayed -- there will be lots of questions on the spooky, spell-casting, Brothers Grimm character types, as well. Placed in teams as soon as you arrive to the AC Hotel in downtown Minneapolis's main lobby, this spooky-season brainteaser is the perfect pregame to the night of all-things ghoul and goblin just 11 days later. This is an all ages event.