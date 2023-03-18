History Forum

Historian Alice Baumgartner tells the surprising story of the southern route to freedom in the US-Mexico borderlands, challenging and complicating many popular assumptions about the history of slavery in North America. Tracing how Mexico’s abolition of slavery in 1837 and increasingly radical antislavery policies spurred on the growing crisis between the states north of the border, Baumgartner reorients our understanding of the American Civil War. Though fewer in number than those who fled north on the Underground Railroad, the stories of those who fled south to freedom are no less important, providing a revelatory and necessary perspective on pre-Civil War America and beyond.