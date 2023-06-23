Historic Cave Tour

See the only remaining restored Gangster Era site, extensive caves carved into the side of a long-abandoned mining venture in the 1800s!

Wabasha Street Caves 215 S. Wabasha St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107

See the only remaining restored Gangster Era site, extensive caves carved into the side of a long-abandoned mining venture in the 1800s! Some believe that dead mobsters haunt the halls of the mining venture to this very day.

Tickets are sold for $10. A fun, chilling night for the whole family to enjoy!

Museums And Galleries, Special Events
