High School Musical 2 Jr.
Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay, Ryan, and the rest of the gang are coming to the Elision Playhouse to bring some summertime fun and song to the winter.
Elision Playhouse 6105 N 42nd Ave, Crystal, Minnesota 55422
The iconic Disney musical, High School Musical 2, is coming to the Elision Playhouse for a performance that everyone (regardless of if you want to admit that you know the lyrics or not) will be singing along to. Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay, Ryan, and all of the other lovable characters will be coming alive onstage for the whole family to enjoy.