The Northrop and Twin Cities American Guild of Organists Present Hector Olivera: Tantalizing Transcriptions and Tangos on October 17. Hector Olivera is a Juilliard-trained organist originally from Bueno Aires. His program will include works by Meyerbeer, Elmore, Franck, Vierne, and more. This event will be available on demand through October 24. Choose Your Own Packages are on sale now. Tickets to all Northrop events will go on sale September 7 at noon.