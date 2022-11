Yoga studio and shop Healing Elements is holding their 6th annual Winter Market. This year is bigger than ever before, as they welcome 30 local vendors over 2 weekends.

Over 4 days, you can explore handmade skincare, herbal medicines, jewelry, artwork, crochet clothing, ceramics, candles, houseplants and more! You van also receive a tarot, palm or aura reading and an incense bar.