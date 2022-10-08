Haunted Gangsterland Walking Tour of St. Paul
Find out all of the nitty, gritty details about the times when St. Paul was the hub for gangsters nationwide -- and some of the haunted locations they left behind.
Rice Park 109 W. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
Take a step back in history when the prohibition raged and gangsters like Baby Face Nelson, John Dillinger, and the Barker Brothers frequented St. Paul -- and why the city seemed to roll out a red carpet for them. Take a walking tour of downtown St. Paul, learn about the history hiding behind the skyscrapers in the heart of Minnesota, and come home with a few new ghost stories that might just surprise your friends.