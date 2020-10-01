Harriet Bart: Abracadabra and Other Forms of Protection

The Weisman Art Musem will feature a career survey exhibition of trailblazing artist Harriet Bart, a co-founder of the feminist art collective Women's Art Registry of Minnesota. Bart's work harnesses the narrative power of objects and explores personal and cultural expressions of memory, among other themes. Though the Weisman has been closed to the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will reopen at 25% capacity beginning October 1.