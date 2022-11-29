Harmony Night: A Celebration of Folk Music

Treat your ears to an evening of rich folk music in the main gallery of The Museum of Russian Art.

Put together by the talents of Rimon: The Minnesota Jewish Arts Council, an initiative of the Minneapolis Jewish Federation and Sarah Larsson, of “The Nightingale Trio,” TMORA hosts an evening of harmony and story-rich folk music of Romanian, Yiddish, New Orleans, and Americana traditions. Larsson will perform with her new project Red Thread, presenting music from her upcoming EP: Immigrantke. Also featured will be Minneapolis-New Orleans-Romania acoustic duo Soul Trouvére, and queer Americana icon McKain Lakey.