Hanif Abdurraqib Reading

Author Hanif Abdurraqib will close out the University of Minnesota's Fall 2020 Visiting Writers Series with a reading. Author of The Crown Ain't Worth Much and They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us, Abdurraqib is a poet, essayist, and cultural critic who will soon be releasing a book on the history of Black performance in the United States titled They Don't Dance No Mo'. Presented by the Edelstein-Keller Visiting Writer Series and Creative writing, the event will be free and available via Zoom.