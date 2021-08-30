Hall and Oates at Xcel Energy Center

Daryl Hall & John Oates are bringing their North American tour to the Xcel Energy Center on August 30, 2021. Supporting acts include Squeeze and KT Turnstile. Tickets are on sale now to enjoy Hall & Oates multitude of No. 1 hits, including "Rich Girl," "Private Eyes," "Kiss on My List," and "Maneater." Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.