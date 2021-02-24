Hadestown Broadway Cast Reunion

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

Hennepin Theatre Trust presents their Broadway Cast Reunion Series, starting with a Hadestown reunion this February. The original cast will come together to tell "backstage" stories, remember the show, and answer audience questions. The reunion will feature writer Anais Mitchell, director Rachel Chavkin, and cast members Reeve Carney, Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and Eva Noblezada. The reunion will be live-streamed and available on-demand through February 29.

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Theater
612-455-9500
