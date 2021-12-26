Gully Boys with King Pari and Lupin

7th Street Entry 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Gully Boys will bring their garage indie rock and punk stylings to the 7th St. Entry every Sunday evening this December. Each week they'll share the stage with a new lineup of local opening bands. The final week features King Pari and Lupin. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 p.m.

A line outside 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis

Photo by Stephanie Colgan

