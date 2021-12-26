Gully Boys with King Pari and Lupin
7th Street Entry 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Gully Boys will bring their garage indie rock and punk stylings to the 7th St. Entry every Sunday evening this December. Each week they'll share the stage with a new lineup of local opening bands. The final week features King Pari and Lupin. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 p.m.
Photo by Stephanie Colgan