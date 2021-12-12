Gully Boys with Raffaella, Boyish and Ivers

Gully Boys will bring their garage indie rock and punk stylings to the 7th St. Entry every Sunday evening this December. Each week they'll share the stage with a new lineup of local opening bands. The second week features Raffaella, Boyish and Ivers. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 p.m.