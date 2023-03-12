Gully Boys at Icehouse

The Minneapolis-based group of women and non-binary musicians makes ‘00s-esque rock music that evokes the sound of Lindsay Lohan’s band in Freaky Friday. Their top song “Neopet Graveyard” has over 2 million streams, and they’ve played shows with everyone from Third Eye Blind and The Hold Steady. Catch the group before they’re selling out stadiums. Doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 day of.