GRRRL SCOUT: Queer Dance Party

Break out your flannels, get ready to enjoy some S'mores themed cocktails, and celebrate all things fall at GRRRL SCOUT's October Queer Dance Party.

Tickets are available here

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Come dance, take a selfie or two in the Selfie Station, and venture to the theater bar at GRRRL SCOUT's October queer dance party. This fall-themed event includes a dance floor indoor and outdoors on the Hook and Ladders patio on one of the last patio-able night of the season. 

