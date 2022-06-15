Groovin' in the Garden

A free summer music series at Como Zoo

to

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory 1225 Estabrook Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55103

The Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s free outdoor concert series, Groovin' in the Garden, returns featuring some of the best local musicians every Wednesday throughout the summer. There will be hotdogs, ice cream treats, drinks, activities and music from artists including Annie & The Bang Bang, Flamin' Oh's, Malamanya, The April Fools, and more. 

Info

A bridal party on the carousel at the Como Park Zoo &amp; Conservatory

Photo by Emily Steffen

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory 1225 Estabrook Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55103
Live Music, Museums And Galleries
to
Google Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-22 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-06-29 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-06 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Groovin' in the Garden - 2022-07-13 18:00:00 ical