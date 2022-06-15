Groovin' in the Garden
A free summer music series at Como Zoo
Como Park Zoo & Conservatory 1225 Estabrook Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55103
The Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s free outdoor concert series, Groovin' in the Garden, returns featuring some of the best local musicians every Wednesday throughout the summer. There will be hotdogs, ice cream treats, drinks, activities and music from artists including Annie & The Bang Bang, Flamin' Oh's, Malamanya, The April Fools, and more.
Info
Photo by Emily Steffen