Green Roof Poetry - FAWK curated by Mary Lee-Yang

Head over to the Walker for a night of stand-up and storytelling featuring the Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK). Curated by May Lee-Yang, the event features local Hmong women artists Houa Moua, Kazua Melissa Vang, Tsuab Yang, and May Lee-Yang using comedy to converse with the exhibition Pao Houa Her: Paj quam ntuj / Flowers of the Sky and the artist’s powerful photographs documenting the Hmong diaspora in the United States.

The Green Roof Poetry series returns on three Thursday evenings between June and August, bringing together some of the Twin Cities’ most dynamic writers for literary evenings at the Walker.