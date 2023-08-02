Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue
Pantages Theatre 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
The Golden Girls are back! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends!