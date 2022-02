Featuring Sasha Cassadine, Lady Cummeal, Sissy Tops and Onya Deek, head on over to Downtown Minneapolis' CRAVE for a yummy entree at the return of the Golden Girl's Drag Brunch.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sunday February 9, so don't miss your chance to be in with Rose, Dorthy, Sophia, and Blanche.