Golden Age of Fashion - An Evening at the Goldstein Museum
Goldstein Museum of Design 241 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Join the Friends of the Institute at the Goldstein Museum of Design to celebrate the golden age of fashion. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers and a performance by jazz vocalist Connie Evingson. Couture from the Goldstein's permanent collection will be on display and guests will also be able to view the exhibition "Plastic Rapt: A History of Designing Forever." Tickets on sale August 1!