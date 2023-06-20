Going out, Coming In Exhibition
Mill City Museum 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
"Going Out, Coming In" exhibits all the different ways queer people in the 20th century found solace and community, pre-existing or self-made, while dealing with the systemic challenges of legal discrimination and the AIDS epidemic. The exhibit aims to leave its viewers with a sense of solidarity with LGBTQIA+ people, as well as a sense of empowerment. The exhibit is open now at the Mill City Museum, and is open until October 8th.