Going out, Coming In Exhibition

"Going Out, Coming In" exhibits all the different ways queer people in the 20th century found solace and community, pre-existing or self-made, while dealing with the systemic challenges of legal discrimination and the AIDS epidemic. The exhibit aims to leave its viewers with a sense of solidarity with LGBTQIA+ people, as well as a sense of empowerment. The exhibit is open now at the Mill City Museum, and is open until October 8th.