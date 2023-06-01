"Going Out, Coming In: LGBTQ+ Spaces in Downtown Minneapolis" Opening Party
Mill City Museum 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Celebrate the opening of the Mill City Museum's latest exhibit on queer identity and love as it has coincided with the development of downtown throughout the 20th century. Part of a partnership between Twin Cities Pride and the Minnesota Historical Society, the exhibit is inspired by the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ History Tours developed by TC Pride and MNHS. Admission to the opening party is free; cash bar and free appetizers also available.