Gods & Monsters: A Horror Art Show
Celebrate the season of all things creepy and crawl-y with this horror infused art show.
to
Artspace Jackson Flats 901 18 1/2 Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
From the monsters that chase us in our dreams to the demons that haunt ancient mythology, The Otherworldly Arts Collective presents their annual Horror Art Show with all spooky-inspired art. Witches, warlocks, midnight fairies, vampires, and all other creatures of the night are welcome! This is a free events with a $5 suggested donation.