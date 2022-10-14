Gods & Monsters: A Horror Art Show

Celebrate the season of all things creepy and crawl-y with this horror infused art show.

to

Artspace Jackson Flats 901 18 1/2 Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418

From the monsters that chase us in our dreams to the demons that haunt ancient mythology, The Otherworldly Arts Collective presents their annual Horror Art Show with all spooky-inspired art. Witches, warlocks, midnight fairies, vampires, and all other creatures of the night are welcome! This is a free events with a $5 suggested donation. 

Info

Artspace Jackson Flats 901 18 1/2 Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
to
Google Calendar - Gods & Monsters: A Horror Art Show - 2022-10-14 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gods & Monsters: A Horror Art Show - 2022-10-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gods & Monsters: A Horror Art Show - 2022-10-14 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gods & Monsters: A Horror Art Show - 2022-10-14 16:00:00 ical