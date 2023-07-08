Glensheen: The Musical

An heiress, kind and generous, is found dead in her bed. Her night nurse, lying lifeless on the staircase. A robbery? A clumsy break-in? A conspiracy? A scandal! The Congdon family tragedy splashed across the headlines of every newspaper in Minnesota. But what really happened on that fateful night at the Glensheen Mansion? Whodunit? Witness this dark musical that tackles the tale of the Glensheen Murder Mystery with wicked dialogue and evocative music.