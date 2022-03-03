Girl Power and A Herstory of Women FIlmmakers

The Walker will be showing videos by Sadie Benning and Kelly Gallagher in the Walker Cinema. Benning's video Girl Power set to music by Bikini Kill, exemplifies roit grrrl creative explosion and gendered personal rebellion. Gallagher's A Herstory of Women Filmmakers animates interviews with friends to music by Le Tigre, celebrating women, trans and genderquer filmmakers.

The 30-minute program will be looping in the Walker Cinema all evening, the screening is free to attend.