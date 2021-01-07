Game Night With a Ranger

Test your knowledge of the Mississippi River each Thursday night in January with park rangers, authors, and outdoor celebrities. Presented by the Mississippi Park Connection and the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, each night will feature spinoffs of popular game shows with a chance to take home a prize. Featured guests include Jason Ward, John Scalzi, and Mary Jo Pehl alongside various park rangers. Tickets are $8 per event, $35 for all four, with discounts offered to MPC members.