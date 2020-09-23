Gallim: Virtual Happy Hour with Kyle Abraham

Choreographer, artistic director and Gallim founder Andrea Miller will speak with guest Kyle Abraham about dance and the arts. A celebrated dance artist, choreographer, and artistic director for the company A.I.M., Abraham was described as the “best and brightest creative talent to emerge in New York City in the age of Obama,” by OUT Magazine in 2011. He has received numerous awards and fellowships, and his choreography has been presented on premier stages in the United States and abroad. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended.