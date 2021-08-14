Mill City Market Yoga
Mill City Farmers' Market 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Start your Saturday morning off with some stretches and deep breathing at Market Yoga near the Mill City Farmers Market. Located in the lawn across West River Parkway across from the market, the free yoga event will host different teachers from Alchemy 365, Core Power, and One Yoga. Don't forget to bring your own yoga mat and check the weather beforehand, as rain or inclement weather may subject Market Yoga to cancel.