Fruit Bats, also known as Eric Donald Johnson, a former member of The Shins, is heading to First Ave with opener V.V. Lightbody. Johnson’s been perfecting his folksy, alt rock sound for over 20 years. Now he’s touring his anthology, plus some of his latest and greatest. Doors at 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.