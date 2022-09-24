Frogtown Art Festival
Join in celebrating Frogtown's heart and community with art, performances, workshops, and food.
to
Victoria Theater Arts Center 825 University Ave. W, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55104
Hosted by the Victoria Theater Arts Center and Frogtown Neighborhood Association, the 2022 Frogtown Art Festival will offer all-day family fun. With live performances from local performers, art vendors, food, and art workshop events, this local event offers some fun for everyone. This is a free event.