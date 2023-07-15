Fort Snelling Bike Tour: Exploring History on Two Wheels

Join us as we pedal through history on a Historic Fort Snelling Bike Tour! Led by our expert guides, this tour will take you around the historic site's grounds with intermittent stops to discuss the site’s pivotal role in shaping the region. Enjoy the beauty of the surrounding landscape as you ride from the historic fort to the newly redeveloped Upper Post and delve into the rich history of the area. Suitable for all biking abilities, this guided tour offers a unique perspective on Minnesota's history. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to discover Fort Snelling's past on two wheels. Recommended for ages 12 and up. 90 minute tour. Approx. 3 miles.

July 6, 15, 20, 29 - August 3, 12, 26, 31 - September 9, 23

Thursdays at 6:30 PM & Saturdays at 9:00 AM