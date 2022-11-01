Footloose
Grab our dancin' shoes and prepare yourself for the musical theater rendition of the 1980s classic film. Hidden dance parties and a love story? How can you say no?
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, Minnesota 55317
One of Broadway's beloved shows is making its way to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater with a cast of all-local performers. The script and book have been nominated for a Tony, and the shows tunes have made their way into Grammy and Academy-Award nominations. Now all that's left is to see what all the talk (or should we say, dance) is about.
Caleb Irvin