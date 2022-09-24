Foliage Fling Market and Plant Swap

Modist Brewing hosts an afternoon of plant swapping, shopping, live music, local vendors, and (of course) great beer.

Tickets are available here

Modist Brewing 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Monstera Plant Co. presents an afternoon of shopping, swapping, and sipping. Located at Modist Brewing, this plant event will have live music, 17 local plant and non-plant vendors, will offer plenty of plant shopping, and include a plant-swap from 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. The plant swap require prior registration.  

