Fluidity: Identity in Swedish Glass
The American Swedish Institute welcomes its newest exhibition, Fluidity: Identity in Swedish Glass, that explores glass used as a form of expression by artists on journeys of identity and self.
to
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
ASI's new exhibition explores how over glasswork has the power to heal, speak, and tell the stories of artists traveling on journeys of identity and self. From marginalized women artisans to contemporary artists processing adversity, self-acceptance, and empowerment, Fluidity invites visitors to join in on the conversation and see first-hand the power that glass plays in the world of art.