FLOW Northside Art Crawl

FLOW is a non-juried, self guided tour of studios, galleries, theaters, commercial and vacant spaces over a mile and a half of the West Broadway corridor and Satellite Locations off Broadway. From B-boys to ballet, graffiti to graphite, rap to rhapsody, fine artist to arts, practicing to professional, FLOW showcases the great art being made every day on the Northside. FLOW is a program of the West Broadway Coalition that showcases Northside artists of all ages and experiences at various locations around the community with an exciting weekend of indoor and outdoor activities.