Fisherman's Picnic 2023

Cook County's biggest summer celebration is returning to downtown Grand Marais with lots more for sale than just fish, we promise. The Fisherman's Picnic is a 90-year old North Shore four-day festival with a little something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Sign up (or cheer from the sidelines) for the 5k trail walk/run, dance along to one of the free live music performances, catch the Saturday night fireworks, and grab a bite from one of the many food vendors and be sure to try a fishburger. It's a must.