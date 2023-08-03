Fisherman's Picnic 2023
to
Downtown Grand Marais Harbor Park and Wisconsin St., Grand Marais, Minnesota 55604
Cook County's biggest summer celebration is returning to downtown Grand Marais with lots more for sale than just fish, we promise. The Fisherman's Picnic is a 90-year old North Shore four-day festival with a little something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Sign up (or cheer from the sidelines) for the 5k trail walk/run, dance along to one of the free live music performances, catch the Saturday night fireworks, and grab a bite from one of the many food vendors and be sure to try a fishburger. It's a must.