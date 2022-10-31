First Avenue's 2022 Haunted Disco Halloween Party
Calling all ghost, ghouls, and goblins! On the spookiest night of the year, make your to Minneapolis's favorite downtown danceteria for their annual Haunted Disco Halloween party.
First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Boogie your way into creepiest and crawliest night of the year with Minnesota's most famous concert venue. First Avenue returns with their annual Halloween dance party, and this year it's disco themed. Break out your best bell-bottoms and fairy wings for a chance to win $1,000 in cash prizes at the costume contest, and get ready to hit the dance floor with five local DJs spinning tunes all night. This is an 18+ event.