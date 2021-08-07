Film @ Franconia: Warrior Women

Starting at 9 p.m., viewers will soak in Warrior Women (2018) and learn about Madonna Thunder Hawk's 50 year career advocating for indigenous and women's rights. This monthly film series is held in Franconia Amphitheatre, except for cases of inclement weather, in which they will be moved indoors into Franconia Commons. Snacks and drinks provided for purchase. The event is free though parking is $5/car.